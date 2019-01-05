CoreSite Realty (COR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $87.62 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 3,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $473,524. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,420,000 after buying an additional 231,701 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

