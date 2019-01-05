Contrasting Tailored Brands (TLRD) and Crailar Technologies (CRLRQ)

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) and Crailar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Tailored Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Crailar Technologies does not pay a dividend. Tailored Brands pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Tailored Brands has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crailar Technologies has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tailored Brands and Crailar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $3.30 billion 0.21 $96.70 million $2.20 6.34 Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tailored Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Crailar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Crailar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands 2.31% -2,056.23% 6.85% Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tailored Brands and Crailar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50 Crailar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tailored Brands currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.71%. Given Tailored Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tailored Brands is more favorable than Crailar Technologies.

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Crailar Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated 1,477 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, Joseph Abboud, and K&G; and 38 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Dimensions, Alexandra, Yaffy, and Twin Hill brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through dimensions.co.uk, alexandra.co.uk, and twinhill.com Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, quick service restaurant, car rental, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Crailar Technologies Company Profile

Crailar Technologies Inc., a development stage company, engages in the technological development and natural sustainable fibers business. It primarily produces natural and proprietary CRAiLAR Flax fibers targeted at the natural yarn and textile industries, as well as the deployment of its CRAiLAR processing technologies in the cellulose pulp and composites industries. The company develops CRAiLAR Fiber for textiles, which is flax, hemp, or other sustainable bast fiber available in various blends, textures, colors, and applications; and CRAiLAR technologies for the processing of cellulose-based fibers as a dissolving pulp for use in the additives, ethers, and performance apparel markets. It also focuses on processing CRAiLAR shive and seed products. The company was formerly known as Naturally Advanced Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Crailar Technologies Inc. in October 2012. Crailar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

