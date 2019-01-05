Contrasting DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (DIGP) & Genpact (G)

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGIPATH INC/SH SH -58.20% -117.64% -99.78% Genpact 9.31% 22.26% 8.81%

0.5% of DIGIPATH INC/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGIPATH INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 3 4 0 2.57

Genpact has a consensus price target of $34.93, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than DIGIPATH INC/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and Genpact’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGIPATH INC/SH SH $2.84 million 1.93 -$1.65 million N/A N/A Genpact $2.74 billion 1.88 $263.11 million $1.49 18.19

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than DIGIPATH INC/SH SH.

Dividends

Genpact pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. DIGIPATH INC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Genpact pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genpact beats DIGIPATH INC/SH SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIGIPATH INC/SH SH

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high-tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

