Contrasting Ally Financial (ALLY) & X Financial (XYF)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 16.87% 10.25% 0.79% X Financial N/A N/A N/A

98.9% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 5 11 0 2.69 X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than X Financial.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. X Financial does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $9.87 billion 0.98 $929.00 million $2.39 9.80 X Financial $270.04 million 2.46 $51.42 million N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Summary

Ally Financial beats X Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

