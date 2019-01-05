Comparing TTM Technologies (TTMI) & SMTC (SMTX)

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) and SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TTM Technologies has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMTC has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TTM Technologies and SMTC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 2 3 1 2.83 SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00

TTM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.44%. SMTC has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given TTM Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than SMTC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTM Technologies and SMTC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.66 billion 0.37 $124.21 million $1.04 9.19 SMTC $139.23 million 0.82 -$7.84 million ($0.44) -11.18

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SMTC. SMTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and SMTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 5.92% 15.55% 5.43% SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of SMTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats SMTC on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions segments. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. The company was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

