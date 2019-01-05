Comparing Helmerich & Payne (HP) & N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW (NADLQ)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:NADLQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $2.49 billion 2.15 $482.67 million $0.14 350.00 N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW $257.50 million 0.00 -$297.70 million N/A N/A

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW.

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Helmerich & Payne and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 2 9 11 0 2.41 N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus price target of $71.78, suggesting a potential upside of 46.49%.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne 19.41% 0.41% 0.29% N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW does not pay a dividend. Helmerich & Payne pays out 2,028.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Helmerich & Payne has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 350 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 8 offshore platform rigs. The company also provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and related ancillary services on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. In addition, it owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Further, the company offers Bit Guidance System, an algorithm-driven system, which considers the total economic consequences of directional drilling decisions and consistently lowers drilling costs through more efficient drilling and increase hydrocarbon production. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW Company Profile

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the North Atlantic region. The company provides harsh environment offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry primarily in Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands, the east coast of Greenland, Russia, the Baltic Sea, and the Gulf of Bothnia. As of December 31, 2017, it owned seven offshore drilling rigs, including three semi-submersibles, one drillship, and three jack-up rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is a subsidiary of Seadrill Limited. On September 12, 2017, North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with Seadrill Limited.

