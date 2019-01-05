Comparing HCI Group (HCI) and Conifer (CNFR)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HCI Group and Conifer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Conifer 0 1 2 0 2.67

HCI Group currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.85%. Conifer has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Conifer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than HCI Group.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Conifer does not pay a dividend. HCI Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 15.96% 21.65% 5.09% Conifer -4.17% 1.21% 0.26%

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $244.41 million 1.91 -$6.89 million ($0.75) -67.92 Conifer $96.84 million 0.36 -$21.54 million ($2.90) -1.41

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conifer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HCI Group beats Conifer on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,700 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

