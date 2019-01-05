Comparing HANG LUNG PROPE/S (HLPPY) & Advanced Oxygen Technologies (AOXY)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 32.50% 3.55% 1.59%

Volatility and Risk

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Advanced Oxygen Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.44 billion 6.09 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 8.59 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company is also involved in property leasing; apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

