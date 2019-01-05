Comparing Electronic Systems Technology (ELST) & AVX (AVX)

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) and AVX (NYSE:AVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AVX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Electronic Systems Technology does not pay a dividend. AVX pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AVX has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and AVX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Systems Technology $1.42 million 1.37 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A AVX $1.56 billion 1.69 $4.91 million $0.80 19.56

AVX has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Systems Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVX has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electronic Systems Technology and AVX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AVX 0 1 1 0 2.50

AVX has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given AVX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVX is more favorable than Electronic Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and AVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Systems Technology -26.43% -19.03% -18.48% AVX 3.73% 8.77% 7.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of AVX shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AVX beats Electronic Systems Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale. The Electronic Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic, film, and tantalum capacitors; RF thick and thin film components; ceramic and film power capacitors; super capacitors; EMI filters; thick and thin film packages of multiple integrated components; varistors; thermistors; inductors; resistive products; and passive and active electronic antennas. The Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors, interconnect systems, and sensing and control devices for use in various industries. The Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, RF modules, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The company serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. It markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturers' representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

