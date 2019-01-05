Comparing Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (TYBT)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.33% 11.54% 1.11% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $81.94 million 2.45 $12.00 million N/A N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH $8.67 million 8.39 $4.01 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

TRINITY BK N A/SH Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

