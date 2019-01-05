Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.83

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1328069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $271.85 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 47.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.83” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/compania-de-minas-buenaventura-saa-bvn-sets-new-1-year-high-at-16-83.html.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.