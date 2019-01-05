Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $703.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

