Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Colgate lagged the industry in the past three months owing to dismal sales trend, missing estimates in 21 of the last 22 quarters. Management continues to anticipate a challenging backdrop due to uncertain global markets and slowing category growth worldwide. It expects sales to decline low-single digits in the fourth quarter. Also, the company continues to witness strained margin trend for the last few quarters, which is likely to persist in 2018. However, smooth progress of its savings program bodes well. Notably, the Global Growth and Efficiency Program and Funding the Growth initiative are delivering impressive results. Management approved an expansion and extension of the program through Dec 31, 2019, which will enable it to take advantage of the incremental opportunities while streamlining operations. Further, the company’s meet or beat earnings long track record is impressive. It also provided a favorable earnings view for 2018.”

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.71.

CL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,882. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

