Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

COHR traded up $8.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 609,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherent has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,022,000 after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 9.0% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,203,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

