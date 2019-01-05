Cognex (CGNX) Trading Down 6.3%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $36.15. 2,419,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,682,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognex by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cognex by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

