CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Wolfe Research cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 149,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 138,823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,931.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 351,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 334,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $48.85 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

