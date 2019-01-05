CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.22.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Wolfe Research cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th.
In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CMS opened at $48.85 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.
