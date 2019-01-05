Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

CCO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 107,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,774. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $663.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,058,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,570,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

