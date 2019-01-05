Ciena (CIEN) Shares Up 5.1%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.56. 3,262,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,728,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Northland Securities set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $149,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,150 shares of company stock worth $2,352,382 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

