China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SNP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.
NYSE SNP traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $72.72. 352,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,043. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
