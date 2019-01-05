China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE SNP traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $72.72. 352,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,043. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

