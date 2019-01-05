Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Up 5.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.25. 49,288,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 42,256,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 752,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,855,000 shares of company stock worth $7,965,650. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

