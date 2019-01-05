Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 95,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,647. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Passas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

