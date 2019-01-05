Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $99,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,177,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,089,000 after acquiring an additional 398,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,721,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 96.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,973,000 after acquiring an additional 606,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 784,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.41 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

