Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.06.
Shares of CRL stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 819,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $139.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $460,168.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,639 shares of company stock worth $4,142,794. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,216,000 after buying an additional 292,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.