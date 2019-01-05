Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.06.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 819,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $139.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $460,168.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,639 shares of company stock worth $4,142,794. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,216,000 after buying an additional 292,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

