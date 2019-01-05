ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce sales of $34.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $35.00 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $131.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.98 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $143.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In related news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $56,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,826,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $200,832 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,444. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.10.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.