Centene Corp (CNC) Receives $154.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.76.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.53. 1,668,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,100. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. Centene has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $308,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

