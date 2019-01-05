Celgene Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CELG)

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 58,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average daily volume of 9,101 call options.

Shares of CELG opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,067,000 after buying an additional 1,051,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Celgene by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 44,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,864,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

