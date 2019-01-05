Celgene Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CELG)

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 113,896 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,386% compared to the typical volume of 7,666 put options.

CELG opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $107.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 20.5% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Celgene by 116.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 203,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Celgene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Celgene by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

