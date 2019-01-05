Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will report $35.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.89 million to $36.14 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $37.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $151.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $151.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.96 million, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $144.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Abraham Eisenstat purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 10,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,856.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,111,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,736.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 112.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 90.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 82.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.92.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

