Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,907,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,608,000 after purchasing an additional 348,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,495 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,280,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,042,000 after purchasing an additional 140,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

