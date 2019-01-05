Career Education (CECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Career Education Corporation is an educational services company committed to providing quality, career-focused learning and led by passionate professionals who inspire individual worth and lifelong achievement. The universities of the Career Education family – American InterContinental UniversityR (AIU) and Colorado Technical UniversityR (CTU) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels to a diverse student population pursuing various career-oriented disciplines. They serve students on ground campuses and online with career-focused degree programs that meet the education demands of today’s busy adults. AIU and CTU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing new personalized learning technologies like their intellipathTM adaptive learning platform, which allow students to more efficiently move toward pursuing a degree by receiving course credit for knowledge they can already demonstrate. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Career Education in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.49 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $796.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Career Education had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Career Education will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Career Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 16,531 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $231,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Career Education by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,361,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,368,000 after buying an additional 815,638 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 447,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,957,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,876,000 after buying an additional 289,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

