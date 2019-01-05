California Resources (CRC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Societe Generale raised California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.08.

NYSE:CRC traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $19.35. 2,724,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,053. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 5.00. California Resources has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold M. Korell acquired 1,848 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $53,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,603.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Korell acquired 4,736 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,445.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in California Resources by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

