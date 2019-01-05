CAI International Inc (CAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on CAI International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CAI International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 115.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 283,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $448.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.98. CAI International has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.