Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

CADE opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry W. Powell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.