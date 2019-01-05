Cactus (WHD) PT Lowered to $41.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.30.

NYSE:WHD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 380,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,528. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.02. Cactus has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

