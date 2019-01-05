Bubble (BUB) Price Tops $0.0031

Bubble (CURRENCY:BUB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Bubble has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bubble has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $927.00 worth of Bubble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.02309032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00204012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026080 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026053 BTC.

About Bubble

Bubble’s total supply is 768,753 coins.

Bubble Coin Trading

Bubble can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bubble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bubble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

