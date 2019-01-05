Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 1,410,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,481,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $322,723.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 265.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 126.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

