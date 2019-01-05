Brokerages Set Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) PT at $133.09

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,138,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 44.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.68. 1,793,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

