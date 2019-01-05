Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) PT at $17.58

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.85 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$15.65. 230,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.