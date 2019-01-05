Brokerages Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN) Target Price at $8.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.31 to C$8.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$9.64 to C$7.98 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.60. 201,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.