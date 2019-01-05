Brokerages Expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. World Wrestling Entertainment reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

NYSE:WWE traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. 949,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,868. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,647,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,203,957.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $22,867,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,000 shares of company stock worth $27,952,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other.

