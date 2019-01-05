Brokerages Expect Univar Inc (UNVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Univar reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Univar.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other news, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $335,095. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the second quarter worth $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the third quarter worth $245,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the third quarter worth $253,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Univar by 148.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.