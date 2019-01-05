Brokerages Expect Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (FSNN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International’s earnings. Fusion Telecommunications International reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fusion Telecommunications International.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Telecommunications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,436,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International by 212.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,538 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International by 182.4% during the third quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSNN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. 230,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

