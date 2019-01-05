Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.47 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $21.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC grew its position in Eaton by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,197.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,879. Eaton has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

