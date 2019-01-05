Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 145,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 150,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 696,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,569. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

