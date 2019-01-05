Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.32. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

