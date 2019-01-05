Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.28 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $19.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.55 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.41 million to $69.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $90.06 million, with estimates ranging from $88.98 million to $91.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

