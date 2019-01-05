Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report sales of $660.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the lowest is $651.30 million. Belden posted sales of $604.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

In other news, SVP Roel Vestjens purchased 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,201.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 231,559 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 148,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Shares of BDC traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 673,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.44.

Belden declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.