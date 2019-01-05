Bridgestone (BRDCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “
Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.
Bridgestone Company Profile
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
