Bridgestone (BRDCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

