BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.89. BRF shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 2212400 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in BRF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BRF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in BRF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRF by 175.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
