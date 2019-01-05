BP (BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 643 ($8.40).

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 12.10 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520.80 ($6.81). 34,897,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £306.87 ($400.98). Also, insider Helge Lund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £2,958,000 ($3,865,150.92). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 600,176 shares of company stock valued at $295,894,572.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

